The U.S. will build a humanitarian aid dock off the Gaza Strip

U.S. President Biden is set to address congress on the conflict between Israel and Hamas at the State of the Union.

The President will announce a significant initiative aimed at delivering aid to Gaza, including the establishment of a humanitarian corridor along the Mediterranean coast.

The cornerstone of this initiative involves directing the U.S. military to establish a corridor for aid delivery, starting with the construction of a base via Cyprus at the Port of Larnaca.

President Biden has acknowledged that the current level of aid reaching Gaza falls short of the critical needs and is not arriving swiftly enough to alleviate the hunger within the population. As part of efforts to ramp up aid delivery, the U.S. is exploring all possible channels and avenues to increase the volume and efficiency of aid reaching the region.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa, File

Amidst these efforts, Israel has taken steps to facilitate aid delivery, including the establishment of a new land crossing in Gaza and increasing the volume of the land route from Jordan. However, the U.S. says it will not solely reliant on Israeli cooperation, forging ahead with the establishment of a humanitarian coalition comprising Jordan, Egypt, France, Netherlands, and Belgium, with further outreach to potential partners ongoing.

The President will stress the urgent need for a temporary ceasefire to facilitate the proper delivery of aid, emphasizing that negotiations with Hamas have been ongoing for a week. Key to this negotiation is Hamas's agreement to deliver a list of hostages and initiate the release of agreed-upon categories, a crucial step towards achieving a temporary cessation of hostilities.

While the U.S. will continue to press Israel to allow more aid via land routes, President Biden asserts that all options are being explored, with a commitment to pursuing every available channel to meet the humanitarian needs of Gaza. Importantly, there are no plans for U.S. military intervention on the ground.

The initiative has been developed in close collaboration with Israel, with the latter working with Cyprus to facilitate aid delivery. Additionally, the U.S. is working in coordination with the UN and other partners to ensure the efficient distribution of aid from the sea, establishing redundancies to reliably move aid around Gaza and mitigate logistical challenges.