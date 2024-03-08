Israeli security services kill PIJ terrorist during raid in West Bank

Israeli Security Agency Shin Bet along with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday reported killing a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist during the overnight raid in Silat al-Harithiya in the West Bank.

Muhammad Adel Muhammad Shelvi is said to have promoted terrorist activity for the PIJ organization, including shooting attacks and use of explosives. "An M-16 weapon, cartridges and military equipment were found in his home," read the joint security forces statement.

IDF Spokesperson

Nine wanted persons were arrested across the West Bank during the raids. According to the security services' statement, detainees were transferred for further investigation.

Since October 7, Israeli security services have reported arresting around 3,500 wanted persons. 1,500 are believed to be directly linked to Hamas.

IDF Spokesperson

