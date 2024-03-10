Former Israeli PM Bennett refutes Biden on aid: Problem is Hamas steals the food

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett refuted U.S. President Joe Biden's criticism on humanitarian crisis in Gaza, when asked about the State of the Union Address by NBC’s Meet the Press.

"I don't agree,” Bennet responded to a question about Biden's remarks. “The problem is not the lack of food in Gaza, but the fact that Hamas steals the food that comes in.”

Hamas then “sells it on the black market at 10 times the normal price, and so the food doesn't reach the needy who can't afford to buy it," Bennett asserted during the interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

"We don't use this kind of thing as a bargaining chip. You have to understand that the problem is that Hamas is preventing humanitarian aid from reaching its destination,” he explained.

During his State of the Union address, Biden had announced, "Tonight, I'm ordering the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean, on the coast of Gaza, capable of receiving large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter."

"No American boots will be on the ground. A temporary pier will greatly increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza every day.... Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that aid workers are not caught in the crossfire," he added.