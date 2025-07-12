2 Palestinians allegedly killed by Israeli extremists in West Bank attack

Recommended -

Two Palestinians, including a U.S. citizen, were killed by Israeli extremists in the West Bank on Friday and some 10 others wounded, the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said. Israeli authorities said they were looking into the claims, adding that the incident was preceded by Palestinians hurling rocks at Israelis.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Sayfollah Kamel Musallet was fatally beaten by Israeli settlers in the town of Sinjil, near Ramallah.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it was looking a reported killing during a confrontation between Palestinians and Israelis in the area.

The Palestinian Health Ministry subsequently announced the death of a second Palestinian man who was “shot by settlers during their attack on the town of Sinjil and was missing for several hours,” Palestinian WAFA reported.

The IDF said the violence broke out when Palestinian "terrorists hurled rocks at Israeli civilians adjacent to Sinjil. As a result, two Israeli civilians were lightly injured. Shortly after, a violent confrontation developed in the area involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians, which included vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling."

"We are aware of reports regarding a Palestinian civilian killed and a number of injured Palestinians as a result of the confrontation, and they are being looked into by the ISA [Shin Bet] and Israel Police."

The U.S. State Department said it was "aware of reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in the West Bank."