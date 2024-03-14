Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has announced the appointment of economist Mohammad Mustafa as the next prime minister.

The move is seen as part of Abbas's commitment to instigating change and fostering technocratic governance in the West Bank, with an eye toward future leadership in Gaza post-Israeli conflict.

Mustafa is known seasoned economist and former senior government official. He has doctorate in economics from George Washington University and a tenure at the World Bank spanning 15 years.

At 69 years old, Mustafa's appointment signals a shift toward a more technocratic approach to governance. He has previously served as deputy prime minister, economy minister, and economic adviser to Abbas.

The appointment comes amid efforts to reform the PA, with Mustafa tasked with assembling a new cabinet in the coming weeks. Outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh will maintain his position during this transitional period, ensuring continuity in governance.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

Mustafa's cabinet is expected to comprise technocrats hailing from diverse backgrounds, many of whom have been educated in Western institutions. This approach aims to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to Palestinian governance, potentially paving the way for effective administration in both the West Bank and Gaza.