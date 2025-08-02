Abbas calls for election between Palestinian factions that accept demilitarized state

Recommended -

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said he wanted an “unarmed state of Palestine” that lives side by side with Israel, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported Saturday. Abbas made the statement in a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Ramallah on Saturday.

“We are preparing to hold general elections that will not include political forces and individuals who do not adhere to the program and commitments of the Palestine Liberation Organization and international legitimacy," he is quoted as saying.

“This excludes anyone who does not accept the principle of one state, one law, and one legitimate weapon, and the importance of implementing the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, as stated at the International Peace Conference in New York. We want the State of Palestine to be unarmed, including in the Gaza Strip."

Hamas, the jihadist group that started the Gaza war on October 7, 2023 by perpetrating the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, rejected the initiative.

In a statement issued by the Central Command of the Palestinian Forces Alliance, Hamas and other Palestinian armed factions dismiss Abbas’s call for an “unarmed Palestinian state,” claiming it would serve as “a free service to the Zionist occupation.”