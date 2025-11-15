PA sends delegation to UNESCO to review Palestinian school curricula

The Palestinian textbooks are subject to recurring criticism, with several studies highlighting the presence of anti-Israeli and antisemitic content, glorification of terror and incitement to violence

The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has ordered the dispatch of a high-level delegation to UNESCO to review and update the Palestinian school curriculum, reports the official WAFA agency.

According to the statement, these consultations aim to align educational content with the international standards set by the UN organization, as part of Ramallah's efforts to modernize its educational system.

The announcement was made during a phone call between Abbas and the president of UNESCO, Khaled El-Anani.

Palestinian textbooks are subject to recurring criticism, with several studies highlighting the presence of anti-Israeli and antisemitic content, the glorification of terror and incitement to violence.

Over the past year, the Palestinian Authority has committed, notably to the United States, to implementing reforms, including in the field of education.

