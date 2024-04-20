Abbas threatens ties with U.S. after UN membership bid veto

In a recent interview with the official WAFA news agency, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas issued a stern warning, indicating that the Palestinian Authority (PA) would reassess its bilateral relations with the United States following Washington's veto of a Palestinian request for full United Nations membership.

While Abbas has made similar threats in the past without following through, his latest remarks underscore growing frustration within the Palestinian leadership over perceived U.S. support for Israel and the ongoing conflict in the region.

In the interview, conducted in Arabic and later translated, Abbas criticized the US for its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He accused the Biden administration of siding with the occupation and failing to uphold international law. Abbas emphasized that while the world supports Palestinian rights, the US continues to provide unwavering support to Israel, including military aid that "contributes to the suffering of Palestinians."

Abbas's remarks reflect a deepening rift between the Palestinian leadership and the US, particularly over issues such as Israel's annexation policies and the status of Jerusalem.

He lamented the US's abandonment of its promises and commitments, particularly regarding the two-state solution and achieving peace in the region.

The PA leader also highlighted the significance of Jerusalem, emphasizing its status as a red line that cannot be crossed. While underscoring the city's Islamic and Christian sanctities, Abbas did not acknowledge Judaism's historical ties to Jerusalem.