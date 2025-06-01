Armed gangs, robberies, extortion – chaos runs rampant in Gaza

Recent reports from the Gaza Strip paint a picture of a sharp deterioration in its internal security and a loss of control by the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to sources for Saudi channel Al-Hadath, Hamas' security mechanisms have effectively collapsed. Thieves are taking over humanitarian aid and abandoned homes, and extremist groups are exploiting the security vacuum and reorganizing.

Hamas, which has lost a significant portion of its senior members and teams following the targeted killings and bombings since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, is struggling to pay its workers. The group is only able to control through soft power, apparently unsuccessful in slowing the deterioration on the ground.

Local journalists such as Gazan Mahmoud Al-Louh detail a series of new phenomena that illustrate the extent of chaos, robbery, and abuse throughout Gaza.

Armed gangs took over areas west of Nuseirat, stopping passers-by and robbing them under threat of weapons of money, phones, jewelry, food, and other essential equipment.

According to reports, there have been cases of drivers transfering civilians in the evening from place to place, and take them directly to an ambush by armed criminals near the city of Al-Zahraa, where they are robbed at gunpoint.

Flocks join crowds rushing to aid distribution points, but on their way they seize the opportunity to plunder ruined houses, lands, exploded mosques, and even materials like pipes, wood, barrels and pillars. The stolen property is sold undisturbed in the markets of Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah.

Another grift involve false calls of "coupons" and assistance trucks arriving, which lead to the mass exit of people from their homes. While people are standing in lines, robbers break into houses and snatch their contents.

Cases of robbery with extreme violence have also become common – just recently, a daylight attack was reported on a vegetable vendor in Nusseirat by knife and crowbar wielding assailants.

The recent events raise tough questions about the situation in Gaza, Hamas's ability to maintain order, and mainly the cost of the crisis and who will take control if Hamas is unable to stay in power.