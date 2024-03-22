3 wounded in attack Dolev, West Bank; reports indicate terrorist killed after 4-hour op

An attempted shooting attack occurred in the Dolev settlement, west of Ramallah, in the West Bank. At least three people were wounded in the incident, with one said to be in critical condition; they all have been transferred to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, confirmed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to Israeli media, after a terrorist opened fire at a bus at around 6:00 a.m. (local time), there was a following exchange with the Israel Defense Forces.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1771040414595789291 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Security forces have not confirmed apprehending the attacker. The IDF has used a fighter jet and UAV to support the operation, according to its statement that did not specify casualties.

IDF Spokesperson

Reports suggest a terrorist squad operating in the vicinity of the attack.

Head of the local council Israel Gantz said at the scene: "There is still a gun battle going on here with the terrorists. Since the beginning of the war, we have been warning about this exact place."

Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

"There is no difference between Gaza and here. We need to attack the terrorists inside their towns and villages. The military and civilian security forces here fight shoulder to shoulder," he added.

Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

This is a developing story.

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF airstrike kills terrorists in Jenin, West Bank >>

• Hamas, Fatah squabble after Abbas names new PA premier >>

• US expected to sanctions West Bank outpost for extremist settler violence - report >>