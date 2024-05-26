Beit El residents protest use of Arab workers amid construction needs

This Sunday morning, dozens of residents of Beit El gathered at the town's gate to protest the local council's decision to allow Arab workers to participate in construction projects within the settlement.

The demonstration included a morning prayer session.

The Beit El council addressed the residents' concerns, explaining that the Arab workers were employed specifically for the construction of an educational building. To assure the community, the council emphasized that the construction site is securely guarded by IDF soldiers.

Since the beginning of the war, Beit El's council head, Shai Alon, has opposed the Prime Minister, government ministers, and security heads regarding the entry of Palestinian workers. Alon has been advocating for changes in bureaucracy that would allow developers to recruit foreign workers instead.

Despite these efforts, the council criticized the government and security system for what they see as a deliberate bureaucratic impasse. They claim this has led to a passive freeze on construction in the West Bank, negatively impacting the quality of life and economic stability in the region.

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser

"Amidst the political and security crisis, Beit El has been in an unprecedented construction drive over the past year, standing at the forefront of construction starts in the State of Israel in 2023," the council reported.

However, the imposed freeze policy has nearly halted construction and commercial projects, causing significant economic damage to planners and contractors, and affecting residents' quality of life.

Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Faced with these challenges, the council reluctantly decided to employ a limited number of Arab workers to ensure the timely completion of an educational building for the upcoming school year.

They assured the community that the construction site is under strict security, with IDF soldiers and additional security agents ensuring the safety of both the workers and the residents.