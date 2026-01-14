Cairo: Palestinian factions to finalize committee to govern Gaza

Palestinian factions are holding talks in Cairo aimed at finalizing the composition of a 15-member technocratic committee that will temporarily govern the Gaza Strip, according to regional media reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to formally unveil the committee’s lineup, Reuters reported.

Qatari broadcaster Al-Araby TV said consensus has been reached between Hamas and Fatah on the committee’s members, adding that there are no objections from either the United States or Israel. The body is intended to oversee Gaza during a transitional period and will operate under the supervision of an international “Board of Peace.”

The committee is expected to include former Palestinian Authority officials alongside figures from the private sector and non-governmental organizations, focusing on civil administration rather than political leadership.

Lebanese outlet Al-Mayadeen reported that the committee will be headed by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority who previously oversaw the development of industrial zones.

According to the report, Aed Abu Ramadan will oversee industry and the economy, Hanaa Tarzi will handle relief and social solidarity, and Adnan Salem Abu Warda will head the judiciary. Rami Tawfiq Halas is set to manage religious endowments, while Jabr Al-Daour will lead the education portfolio. Bashir Al-Rais will oversee finance, Osama Hassan Al-Saadawi will be responsible for housing and public works, and Samira Halas will manage energy and transportation.

Additional appointments include Sami Ali Nasman as interior minister, Omar Shamali overseeing communications, Abdul Karim Ashour handling agriculture, and Aed Yaghi appointed to the health portfolio.

The establishment of the committee marks a significant step toward post-war governance and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, as diplomatic efforts intensify to move from ceasefire arrangements toward long-term administration and stability.