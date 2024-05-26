Following extension of Disengagement Law, settler activists plan to ascend northern West Bank

Scoop: Activists from the Kadim and Ganim outposts intend to ascend the hills near the Jalamah crossing in the northern West Bank on Sunday.

This follows an order made by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to extend the amendment repealing the Disengagement Law to include the former outposts of Kadim, Ganim and Sa-Nur.

It was recently claimed that the outgoing commander of IDF Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs, issued an order declaring that area a closed military zone. However, sources familiar with the details told i24NEWS they doubt that order was actually issued. The question of the military closure will be clarified if in fact the activists arrive in the area and are confronted by IDF forces who will have to present the order.

The settler activists' planned action on Sunday is the first test following Gallant's declaration to allow settlement in the northern West Bank to take place. If Central Command did in fact issue a closure order, it would appear contrary to the defense minister's guidelines.

With an increase in settler presence, Israeli security forces will have to prepare to respond to an uptick in clashes between settlers and local Palestinians, and the possible threat of increased terror attacks.