Gallant orders cancelation of withdrawal order from additional West Bank settlements

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered on Wednesday that the cancelation of the disengagement law which was passed in the Knesset be broadened to include three additional settlements in the northern West Bank.

Gallant said the order would apply to the demolished outposts of Sa-Nur, Kadim and Ganim, using the legislation that was passed in March of last year allowing for the resettlement of the demolished outpost of Homesh.

The Defense Minister said that extending the amendment to repeal the Disengagement Law will allow further Jewish presence in the northern West Bank, in turn ensuring security and leading to development of the settlements in the area.

"Just as I have done in every position I've held in government, I will continue to foster the settlement of Judea and Samaria [West Bank]," Gallant said.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, called it a "historic moment" of correction that was "absolutely necessary" for Israel.

"Disengagement was a folly, and after the October 7 massacre, everyone understands this even more," Dagan said. "Nothing could be more just, both on the ethical level because this is our land, and there cannot be a law that prohibits Jews from being in the land of Israel, and certainly strategically after the 7th of October - everyone knows where there is settlement there is security, where there is no settlement there is terror. The complete abolishment of the disengagement law is the first step towards full rectification."

In response to the Defense Minister's decision to revoke the Disengagement Law in the northern Samaria, the Homesh outpost said: "We have been fighting for years for the return of Jewish settlement to northern Samaria, and even after approval of Homesh, we continued to struggle, and now we bless its completion."

The Disengagement Law was passed in 2005 in order to force the withdrawal of Jewish settlers from Gaza, as well as the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank. Homesh, which lies near the Palestinian city of Jenin, was seen as interrupting the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state that could be established in the future. The Homesh outpost was considered illegal and demolished, with the IDF having to thwart repeated attempts to resettle it over the years. Following the passage of the law, Israelis were prohibited from entering the area, and violation of the law was punishable by up to two years in prison.

The current government passed an amendment in March 2023 repealing certain articles of the law applying solely to the northern West Bank, which allowed for Israelis to enter the area freely.

Opponents of the amendment say that reestablishing the settlements will only lead to greater friction between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the area, and likely lead to security incidents. The amendment was also considered a blow to the two-state solution.

Though the move was in the works for some time, Gallant's announcement came shortly after the declaration by Ireland, Spain and Norway to recognize a Palestinian state, as is being viewed in light of the Israeli response to the diplomatic measure.