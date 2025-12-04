Gaza: 54 couples get married in mass ceremony

Fifty-four couples participated in a mass wedding on Tuesday in Gaza, AP News reports.

The event, held in the southern city of Khan Younis, came in the wake of a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Weddings, an important aspect of Palestinian cultural life, have become increasingly rare during the conflict. The ceremonies in Tuesday’s event were simpler than the elaborate celebrations that were once common, yet they offered couples and families an opportunity to gather, celebrate, and affirm life.

Despite the festive atmosphere, the backdrop of devastation remained visible. Many of Gaza’s 2 million residents have been displaced by the conflict, with entire neighborhoods destroyed and shortages of basic supplies persisting.

As part of the event, couples participated in a procession of cars through areas of collapsed buildings, waving Palestinian flags and celebrating with family and friends.

The celebration was organized and funded by Al Fares Al Shahim, a humanitarian aid group backed by the United Arab Emirates, which also provided the couples with a small financial gift and basic supplies to help them start their married lives. Music, dancing, and cheering crowds accompanied the procession.

Organizers and participants described the mass wedding as a symbol of hope and continuity.