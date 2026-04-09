Gaza: Hamas operative doubled as Al Jezeera journalist eliminated by IDF

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Thursday the elimination of Muhammad Samir Muhammad Washah, a senior Hamas operative who the military says utilized his credentials as an Al Jazeera journalist to mask his role as a key weapons manufacturer and field commander.

The strike, carried out Wednesday by troops under the IDF’s Southern Command, targeted Washah after intelligence identified him as a "concrete threat" to Israeli forces in the area.

According to military reports, Washah was a central figure within Hamas’ rocket and weapons production headquarters, where he specialized in the development of drones, rockets, and advanced explosives.

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The IDF had previously flagged Washah’s activities, releasing evidence earlier this year that suggested he held a dual role: a media professional for the Qatari-based network Al Jazeera and a military operative for Hamas.

Military officials stated that Washah exploited his journalistic identity to move through the Gaza Strip, facilitate the transfer of weaponry, and gather intelligence to plan attacks against Israeli soldiers. "Washah operated under the guise of an Al Jazeera journalist, exploiting this identity in order to advance terrorist activities against IDF forces and the State of Israel," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.