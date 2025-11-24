Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ends food-distribution mission in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced today the conclusion of its emergency operations in Gaza after providing more than 187 million free meals to Gazans.

Established at the height of the Gaza conflict, GHF was created to address urgent food shortages and gaps in international aid delivery.

The organization developed a new operational model, including secure distribution sites, vetted local staff, and direct delivery to civilians, ensuring that food aid reached Palestinians safely without diversion to Hamas or other armed groups.

“This mission was designed to show that humanitarian aid can be delivered efficiently, safely, and transparently even in the most challenging conflict zones,” said GHF Executive Director John Acree. “With the support of the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) and the broader international community, we have successfully demonstrated a new standard for aid operations in Gaza.”

Over four and a half months, GHF distributed more than 3 million food boxes, totaling 187 million meals, along with 5,600 metric tons of potatoes, 1,300 metric tons of onions, and 1.1 million Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) packs for malnourished children. In partnership with Samaritan’s Purse medical teams, GHF also provided on-site health care for mothers and infants. Special lanes were established at distribution sites to prioritize women, children, and the elderly.

Despite being limited to four operational sites, GHF’s efforts ensured that not a single aid truck was looted, contrasting sharply with widespread diversion experienced by other aid organizations. The foundation repeatedly offered to collaborate with UN agencies to secure aid distribution, but many legacy organizations declined to participate.

GHF’s leadership credits the mission with contributing to improved conditions in Gaza that helped pave the way for recent ceasefire agreements and the release of hostages. Executive Director Acree highlighted the strong relationships developed with local communities, describing distribution sites as hubs where women and children could safely interact with aid teams.

“This project was about saving lives, restoring dignity, and demonstrating a replicable model for conflict-zone aid,” Acree said. “We hope the international community will learn from our approach and continue delivering safe, equitable humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.”