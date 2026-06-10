Gaza: IDF eliminates two key Hamas financial officials

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency announced Wednesday that they had killed Khader Jamasi, identified as the head of Hamas's funds transfer network in the Gaza Strip, along with his deputy, Muhammad Harazin, in a joint operation carried out Sunday in northern Gaza.

According to Israeli authorities, Jamasi and Harazin served as key financial operatives for Hamas, overseeing the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to the group's military wing throughout the war.

The funds were allegedly moved through a network of dozens of money exchangers operating across the Gaza Strip.

The IDF and Shin Bet said the financial network played a crucial role in sustaining Hamas's military activities by enabling the organization to pay salaries to its operatives and support the planning and execution of attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The two men are the latest Hamas operatives targeted as part of Israel's campaign against the group's financial infrastructure. Israeli officials noted that senior Hamas financial figures Firas Mashharawi and Ihab Khrizim were also killed over the past year.

Israeli officials have increasingly emphasized that disrupting Hamas's funding networks is a central component of their broader strategy to weaken the organization's operational capabilities and limit its ability to continue military activities in Gaza.