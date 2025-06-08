Gaza militia leader Shabab denies collaboration with Israel, demands Hamas resign

In a rare public statement, Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of the Popular Forces militia operating in the Gaza Strip, denied any collaboration with Israel and called for Hamas to relinquish power amid growing internal dissent.

The remarks, released in an audio recording Sunday by the Center for Peace Relations, mark Abu Shabab’s first direct address since his faction gained control of parts of Gaza.

Abu Shabab accused Hamas of violently targeting his group: “They attacked our positions several times and killed approximately 25 of our men,” he said, claiming that the clashes stemmed from Hamas's attempts to retain control over humanitarian aid distribution. He added that “hundreds of demonstrations” have called for the Islamist group's removal from power.

The Popular Forces have reportedly seen an influx of civilians. According to Abu Shabab, “hundreds of families” are now moving into areas under his group’s control. He urged for “the opening of a wider humanitarian corridor” to enable “the safe return of tens of thousands” of displaced Palestinians.

Recommended -

Addressing concerns over infiltration and security, Abu Shabab said that Palestinian intelligence services are “screening entries into our territories to ensure no terrorist elements attempt to sabotage our liberation efforts.”

The militia leader strongly denied rumors of collaboration with Israel or the IDF. “We have no ties to any state or political regime,” he said. “These accusations are attempts to damage our reputation and stir hostility between us and other countries.” Abu Shabab claimed that his group’s weapons were inherited from the Tarabin Bedouin tribe and emphasized that the organization is funded solely through “personal efforts and donations.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1931554856717713622 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Just two days earlier, the Popular Forces issued a formal statement “completely rejecting” Israeli claims that they had received arms from the “occupation.”

The emerging presence of the Popular Forces presents a new challenge to Hamas's long-standing grip on Gaza, as internal divisions and humanitarian pressures continue to reshape the dynamics within the enclave.