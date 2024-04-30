German ambassador attacked by Palestinians during visit to West Bank

The German Ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, Oliver Owcza, faced a violent attack during his visit to the West Bank on Tuesday.

Palestinian students at Birzeit University near Ramallah targeted the diplomat, hurling stones, damaging his vehicle, and forcing him to flee the scene.

The incident unfolded as Owcza arrived at the Palestine Museum, situated within the university campus.

Videos circulating online captured the chaotic scene, showing students shouting and jeering at the diplomat, demanding his departure. As the situation escalated, the ambassador's car was targeted, with students throwing objects and damaging the vehicle.

Germany, traditionally supportive of Israel, has also advocated for the rights of Palestinians and the need for a resolution to the conflict that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Berlin has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.