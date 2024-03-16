Hamas, Fatah squabble after Abbas names new PA premier

Hamas, the Palestinian jihadist group, criticized on Friday the "unilateral" designation by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of an ally as prime minister with a mandate to drive a comprehensive overhaul of the PA and to rebuild Gaza.

Mohammad Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to overhaul the unpopular governing body, widely perceived as corrupt, and improve governance in the West Bank where it is based.

Hamas said the decision was taken without consulting it despite recently taking part in a meeting in Moscow also attended by Abbas's Fatah movement to end long-time divisions.

"We express our rejection of continuing this approach that has inflicted and continues to inflict harm on our people and our national cause," Hamas said in a statement.

"Making individual decisions and engaging in superficial and empty steps such as forming a new government without national consensus only reinforces a policy of unilateralism and deepens division."

Fatah hit back within hours, accusing the Iran-aligned jihadists of “having caused the return of the Israeli occupation of Gaza” by “undertaking the October 7 adventure.”