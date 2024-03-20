Hamas is behind various masked gunmen securing aid convoys - report

Additional Palestinian factions and clans began securing humanitarian aid convoys entering the Gaza Strip, while Hamas attempts to hold onto its power in the embattled enclave, according to Reuters.

Citing Palestinian officials and sources within the terrorist group, as well as footage from the area, the news agency report that Hamas's political rival Fatah was also involved in securing aid convoys.

A video obtained by Reuters agency showed several men armed with AK-47 assault rifles, others holding clubs, entering an area in Gaza as part of a humanitarian aid convoy.

According to the report, it became "highly risky" for anyone linked to Hamas to be out in the open, as such numerous clans and other factions filled the vacuum to secure the aid convoys.

Nevertheless, it was reportedly Hamas behind the groups with armed and masked men securing the humanitarian aid trucks, which indicated that the terrorist organization still held influence in the Gaza Strip.

"Israel's plan to find some clans to collaborate with its pilot projects of finding an alternative to Hamas didn't succeed but it also showed that Palestinian resistance factions are the only ones who can run the show, in one way or another," a Palestinian official was quoted by Reuters.

While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not officially comment in the report, Reuters did quote an Israeli official discussing the option of Palestinians securing areas of the Gaza Strip cleared of Hamas.

"But this is more of a day-after (the war) enterprise than something that could be implemented as a policy right now. We would need to be assured that the individuals have no Hamas ties - and certainly that they are not directly or indirectly serving Hamas interests," the Israeli official was quoted as saying.