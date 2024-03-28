Hamas began preparing for an Israeli ground operation into Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, according to a report published by the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Thursday.

According to the report, citing a Hamas leader, coordination was underway "emphasizing not to allow the breaking of resistance in Gaza under any circumstances, no matter what it costs."

The unnamed Hamas leader also addressed the ceasefire and hostage release negotiations, denying Israeli reports that the terrorist organization refused proposals put forward by mediators.

In the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed report, the source claimed Hamas showed flexibility on the issue of female soldiers by increasing the number to be released from five to 10, and moving away from its original position to only allow their release at the advanced stage of an agreement.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Furthermore, the source claimed Hamas went further in lowering their demand from 50 maximum-sentence prisoners per female soldier, down to a ratio of 30 to one, which would be part of a first phase of an agreement.

According to the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed report, the source also said Hamas gave up on specifying the names of the Palestinian prisoners with maximum sentences for terrorism charges with blood on their hands, saying "they all deserved to get out."

The quoted unnamed Hamas leader went on to blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the lack of progress in talks, as well as Israel's refusal to end the war with a withdrawal of its military, and a larger return of Gazans to their residences in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu "is leading the entire region to an explosion, and if it occurs, no party will be able to control its repercussions,” he was quoted as saying by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.