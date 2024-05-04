Hamas-linked gunmen rob Bank of Palestine of $70 million - report

Palestinian gunmen belonging to several Gazan groups and gangs robbed the Bank of Palestine of some $70 million, French media reported Saturday.

The robbery, carried out in several installments, targeted several branches of the bank on several days, according to Le Monde.

The bank's biggest Gaza branch was attacked by commandos saying they answered to "Gaza’s highest authorities," understood to mean Hamas.

Days earlier, the staff of another branch discovered a hole in the ceiling of the safe deposit room and found that some $3 million worth of Israeli shekels set aside for ATM machines were missing.