Hamas mulled exhuming graves of British soldiers to deter UK from moving embassy to Jerusalem

Hamas, the Palestinian jihadist group at war with Israel, planned to exhume century-old graves of British soldiers in the Gaza Strip and use the remains as leverage to blackmail the British government, the Telegraph reported Friday.

Israeli forces fighting against Hamas in Gaza uncovered a seven-page document detailing the malodorous plan, dated October 5, 2022. It is understood the document links the plan to Yahya Sinwar, the then-Hamas leader in Gaza, who would go on to orchestrate the October 7 massacre. He was recently named as the new chief of the Hamas politbureau after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

The document outlined the jihadists' strategy to pressure the UK government into reversing its stance on Jerusalem following then-Prime Minister Liz Truss's announced decision to relocate the British embassy from Tel Aviv.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission administers a cemetery in central Gaza holding the graves of Christian and some Jewish soldiers from WWI. According to the Telegraph, the graveyard holds the remains of over 3,000 Commonwealth troops.