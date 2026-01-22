Hamas reportedly agrees to surrender weapons in US-mediated deal

Hamas has reportedly reached an understanding with the United States to surrender its weapons and provide maps of Gaza’s tunnel network in exchange for being allowed to remain a political party in the territory, according to a Palestinian source speaking to Sky News Arabia.

The source said that Hamas has already handed over arms and tunnel schematics “through a mechanism that has not yet been revealed.”

Under the deal, Hamas leaders, both political and military, would be allowed to leave Gaza if they choose, with U.S. assurances that Israel would not target them or leaders already abroad.

Washington is also reportedly working to integrate some Hamas police officers and former officials into Gaza’s new administration, contingent upon passing “Israeli-American security checks.”

However, the source noted that Israel has expressed significant reservations about several aspects of the agreement, particularly the clause allowing Hamas to continue as a political entity in Palestinian politics.

Despite these objections, the Palestinian Authority reportedly supports the arrangement, provided it helps consolidate the end of the Gaza conflict, establishes a lasting ceasefire, and accelerates the reconstruction process.

If implemented, the agreement would represent a major diplomatic development in the aftermath of the Gaza war, potentially reshaping political and security dynamics in the territory while addressing U.S. and Israeli concerns over Hamas’ military capabilities.

READ MORE HERE

• IDF says it eliminated Hezbollah liaison officer in southern Lebanon village

• Report: Hamas leaders preparing to leave Gaza under ceasefire phase II

• Head of Palestinian technocratic body pledges to peace as mandate goes into effect