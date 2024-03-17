Hamas's deputy military chief, Marwan Issa, was killed during a targeted Israeli airstrike in Gaza, Palestinian sources indicated in talks "behind closed doors."

Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan reported Sunday the new confirmation that Issa was killed, following reports Israeli and Palestinian reports last Monday that first indicated the possibility that the senior Hamas leader was killed by an Israeli strike on an area where Issa was believed to be staying.

According to the latest reports, Palestinian sources reported to Kan that Issa was killed along with a commander of one of its brigades, Razi Abu Tomeh.

Issa was the deputy of Hamas's military wing commander, Mohammed Deif, who himself has been a target of numerous Israeli assassination attempts.