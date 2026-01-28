Hamas says its ready to handover Gaza governance

Hamas announced on Wednesday that it is prepared for a “complete transfer of governance” of the Gaza Strip to a national committee, in line with efforts to maintain the ceasefire under Trump’s Gaza Plan Phase 2.

The statement was made to AFP by Hazem Qassem, the group’s spokesperson.

According to Qassem, preparations for the transition are already underway. “Protocols have been prepared, files have been finalized, and committees are in charge of the operation,” he said, emphasizing that the goal is an effective handover “in all areas.”

The move is reportedly part of a broader American plan to establish a new civil administration in Gaza once hostilities end.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, referenced by Hamas, is intended to oversee civil affairs, manage public services, and coordinate administrative functions across the territory.

The group framed the transfer as a step back from direct governance, which it has exercised since 2007, while maintaining a role in the wider Palestinian political process.

Hamas has, however, attached a key condition: the full reopening of the Rafah crossing between southern Gaza and Egypt. Qassem stressed that committee members must be able to enter and leave Gaza freely to carry out their duties. He called for the crossing to be open “in both directions, without Israeli impediments.”

