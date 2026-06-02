Hamas terrorist who held Oron Shaul's body for a decade to be indicted in Israel

An indictment is expected to be filed this week against a Hamas operative accused of holding the body of fallen Israeli soldier Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul for nearly a decade, Israeli authorities announced on Tuesday.

The announcement follows a joint investigation by the Shin Bet security service and Israel Police, which led to the arrest of Ibrahim Hilo, a Hamas terrorist from the group's Shati Battalion in Gaza.

According to a joint statement by the Shin Bet, Israel Police and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hilo was arrested as part of the operation that ultimately led to the recovery of Shaul's remains in January 2025.

Shaul, a Golani Brigade soldier, was killed during fighting in Gaza's Shuja'iyya neighborhood on July 20, 2014, during Operation Protective Edge. Hamas seized his body after the battle and held it in Gaza for more than ten years.

During questioning, Hilo admitted that he had been involved in holding Shaul's body for nearly a decade, authorities said. Investigators also obtained precise information about where the remains were being kept, inside a civilian building in Gaza City.

The intelligence gathered during the investigation enabled Israeli security forces to launch a complex operation to recover the body. According to the statement, the mission was carried out just minutes before a ceasefire took effect in January 2025.

Israeli forces successfully retrieved Shaul's remains and returned them to Israel, where he was laid to rest after more than ten years in Hamas captivity.

A prosecutor's declaration was filed against Hilo on Tuesday, and the Southern District Prosecutor's Office is expected to submit a formal indictment to the Beersheba District Court on Thursday. He is expected to face serious security-related charges.

The recovery of Shaul's body marked the end of a decade-long effort by Israeli authorities and his family. His mother, Zehava Shaul, spent years campaigning publicly for his return. His father, Herzl Shaul, died in 2016 before he could see his son's remains brought home.

Israeli security agencies said they will continue pursuing those involved in terrorist activity and attacks against Israel through intelligence operations, arrests and investigations.