Hamas rejects Israeli ceasefire plan, says Palestinian official

Hamas has rejected Israel’s latest ceasefire proposal, a senior Palestinian official confirmed Tuesday, citing the plan’s failure to meet core demands, including a permanent end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The Israeli proposal, reportedly calling for a six-week ceasefire, included a demand for Hamas to disarm in exchange for the phased release of hostages.

However, the Palestinian official said the deal lacked any commitment to ending the war or a timeline for an Israeli pullout—conditions Hamas considers non-negotiable.

“We are still conducting broad consultations,” a Hamas official told AFP earlier, though the rejection of the deal signals a major setback for mediators hoping to end months of bloodshed. Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha told Al-Arabi Al-Jadid that the group continues to engage “positively” with mediation efforts, despite the latest impasse.

The Israeli proposal, according to Arab media, outlined a 45-day ceasefire, a halt to military operations, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and a phased prisoner-hostage exchange. The plan included the release of Israeli-American hostage Idan Alexander on the first day as a goodwill gesture to the United States, followed by the release of five live hostages in exchange for 66 Palestinian prisoners and 611 Gaza detainees.

As fighting continues, an airstrike on a field hospital in Khan Younis on Tuesday reportedly killed a security guard and injured nine others. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not yet commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, Egyptian intelligence chief Diaa Rashwan issued a blunt message to the U.S., saying: “Trump has given Netanyahu enough time to release the hostages. That time has expired; Hamas knows the value of time.”

An Israeli security official acknowledged “significant gaps” remain between the two sides, despite optimism that a deal could still materialize “within two to three weeks.” Israel is pushing for the release of 9–10 live hostages, while Hamas is offering 7–8, tied to conditions Israel currently deems unacceptable.