Hamas, the terrorisy group controlling the Gaza Strip, attempted to divert a significant humanitarian aid shipment intended for Gaza from Jordan, according to statements made by a U.S. State Department spokesman.

Matthew Miller, speaking during a press briefing, revealed that Hamas managed to hijack the aid shipment earlier in the week. However, the aid was ultimately recovered and returned to the organization responsible for its distribution.

"The UN is in the process of recovering the goods, or has already recovered them, but Hamas committed an unacceptable act in diverting this aid," Miller emphasized, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He further noted that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is expected to issue a statement condemning the incident imminently.

Miller expressed deep concern over Hamas's actions, stressing that the diversion of humanitarian aid jeopardizes the well-being of innocent civilians in Gaza who are in desperate need of assistance. "If there is one thing Hamas could do to undermine the delivery of aid, it would be to divert it for its own use, instead of letting it go to innocent civilians who need it," he stated.

Describing the incident as the "first widespread case of hijacking seen" in Gaza, Miller indicated that Hamas held the aid trucks for a period before eventually releasing them.