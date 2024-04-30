i24NEWS Exclusive: construction of Gaza's humanitarian pier has been completed

According to a security source speaking to i24NEWS, the construction of the US JLOTS humanitarian pier has been completed, with a first shipment of aid expected to enter the strip on Saturday.

The pier, designed to support USAID and humanitarian partners, will play a crucial role in receiving and delivering essential aid supplies to Gaza.

However, the cost estimate for constructing the pier has surged to $320 million, a substantial increase from earlier projections. Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Democratic-led Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed concerns about the escalating costs.

He emphasized that the project's expenses have surged, describing it as a "dangerous effort with marginal benefit" that will burden American taxpayers.

The decision to build the pier aligns with aid officials' calls for improved access for relief supplies into Gaza, particularly amid concerns of famine in northern Gaza. With the establishment of a sea route for aid delivery alongside existing land routes, the Biden administration aims to address humanitarian needs in the region.

This is a developing story