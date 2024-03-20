IDF airstrike kills terrorists in Jenin, West Bank

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had conducted an airstrike against Palestinian terrorists in Jenin, the northern West Bank, killing four terrorists.

They were hit while driving a car in Jenin's refugee camp.

One of those killed was identified as Ahmed Barakat, the commander of the Jenin Battalion, who was responsible for perpetrating the terrorist attack that killed Meir Tamari last year.

Muhammad Hawashin, a senior commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad responsible for the organization's infrastructure in the Jenin area, also died in the attack

The two other terrorists were behind a thwarted attack planning in Israel on March 11, and another bombing attack against IDF forces on March 8 that wounded seven soldiers in the West Bank.

"The IDF and the Shin Bet will continue to work to remove any threat and thwart terrorist infrastructures that work to carry out murderous attacks and will also bring to justice those that will harm the citizens of Israel," a joint statement said.