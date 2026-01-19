IDF begins multi-day counterterrorism operation in Hebron | LIVE BLOG
The IDF Judea Brigade launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation overnight Monday in the West Bank city of Hebron
Protests in Iran: 3,919 deaths and 24,669 arrests - report
"On the 22nd day of the protests in Iran, at least 3,919 deaths have been confirmed by HRANA , and another 8,949 are under investigation. The number of arrests has reached 24,669, amid a continued internet shutdown and increasing repression," said the Iranian opposition news agency HRANA
Donald Trump republishes a statement saying: "Trump will soon visit a free Iran"
US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social network a statement that columnist and political commentator and former White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen made on Fox News: "I predict Trump will visit 'a free Iran, a free Havana and a free Caracas' before the end of his term."
IDF launches major operation in Hebron’s Jabal Johar to dismantle terrorist infrastructure
The IDF Judea Brigade launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation overnight Monday in the Jabal Johar neighborhood of Hebron, targeting terrorist infrastructure and illegally held weapons. The operation is expected to continue for several days, during which residents may hear explosions and see increased movement of IDF forces. The IDF said security forces will continue proactive operations to prevent terrorism across the West Bank.