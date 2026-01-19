IDF begins multi-day counterterrorism operation in Hebron | LIVE BLOG

IDF launches major operation in Hebron’s Jabal Johar to dismantle terrorist infrastructure

The IDF Judea Brigade launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation overnight Monday in the Jabal Johar neighborhood of Hebron, targeting terrorist infrastructure and illegally held weapons. The operation is expected to continue for several days, during which residents may hear explosions and see increased movement of IDF forces. The IDF said security forces will continue proactive operations to prevent terrorism across the West Bank.