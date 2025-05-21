IDF fires warning shots near international diplomatic delegation in Jenin

The Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots at a diplomatic delegation touring the city of Jenin in the West Bank on Wednesday, according to Arabic media.

The envoys were reportedly from European and Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the European Union, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Turkey, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, and the United Kingdom.

An Israeli security source told i24NEWS that this was "a bad incident that was not supposed to happen."

The IDF clarified that, after an investigation, it discovered that the troops fired in the air to distance suspects, while the delegation went off the path approved by the military.