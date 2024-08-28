IDF launches West Bank operation, 10 Palestinians reportedly killed

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that it had launched a massive counter-terrorism operation overnight in the West Bank.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed so far, according to Palestinian reports: two in Jenin, four in a village near Jenin, and four others in the village of Far'a near Tubas in the northern West Bank.

The military identified the four armed terrorists posing a threat to the IDF in Far'a, eliminating them in an airstrike.

IDF troops found and dismantled explosives placed under roads, intended to be detonated during attacks against security forces operating in the area. They also arrested wanted individuals, found and confiscated weapons, including M-16 rifles, ammunition, and additional military equipment.

Israel's security forces have operated extensively in the West Bank, although the fighting in northern and southern Israel has taken most of the focus since the October 7 attack.