The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have unveiled a series of videos purportedly showing the interrogation and torture of Palestinian civilians by Hamas.

This revelation comes amid ongoing tensions in Gaza, where 101 hostages remain unaccounted for, more than 400 days after a significant escalation of violence.

The footage, which spans thousands of hours, was reportedly obtained from surveillance cameras installed between 2018 and 2020. It was discovered during a recent IDF raid on a Hamas facility located in the Jabaliya refugee camp. The videos depict disturbing scenes of detainees restrained with chains, their heads covered, and one clip showing a man in visible distress.

Hamza Al-Hawidi, a 27-year-old accountant who fled Gaza, provided an account of his experience after being arrested for participating in an anti-Hamas protest. “They torture you until you break down and say what they want to hear. I could hear the protesters shouting in the next room,” he said. Al-Hawidi described witnessing extreme forms of torture, including one individual who endured electric shocks and another who was subjected to physical violence for years before being released.

An anonymous Israeli reserve officer commented on the situation, alleging that former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was fixated on rooting out perceived collaborators, often imprisoning innocent civilians. “Hamas has a long history of using torture to maintain control and instill fear among the population,” he stated. He went on to describe horrific methods of torture and emphasized that families often had no knowledge of their loved ones’ whereabouts.

“You will never have a lawyer, and your family will have no idea what happened to you,” Al-Hawidi added, reflecting the pervasive fear that grips those living under Hamas rule. He noted a growing resentment towards the organization, particularly following the recent conflicts, but emphasized the challenges of speaking out against such a powerful group.