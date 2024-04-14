IDF says north Gaza still warzone following reports on residents returning to area

Arabic language reports on Sunday morning indicated Gazan women and children under 14 years old were permitted to travel north, toward their homes in northern Gaza.

However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic language spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee denied the reports as "lies and absolutely lack any basis." It came to i24NEWS's attention that people have been blocked and were going back south.

"The rumors according to which the IDF permitted residents to return to the northern Gaza Strip are lies and absolutely lack any basis," Adraee said in a social media post.

“The IDF will not allow the return of residents either through the Salah A-Din axis or through the Rashid axis (Al-Bahar)," he added.

"For your safety, do not approach the forces operating there," the IDF spokesperson warned. "The northern area of ​​the Gaza Strip is still a combat zone and it will not be possible to return to it."

The terrorist organization Hamas demanded as part of the ceasefire and hostage negotiations, in Cairo and Doha, the return of Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip. Israel reportedly showed flexibility in order to reach a deal.