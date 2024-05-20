Illegal Arab building destroyed amid increase in West Bank demolitions

Israeli forces carried out the demolition of an illegally constructed Arab building near the Dagan neighborhood of Efrat on Monday morning.

This structure, which had been the subject of extensive legal proceedings for several years, was finally demolished following increased enforcement actions led by Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In recent weeks, the pace of demolitions of illegal structures in Judea and Samaria has accelerated, spearheaded by Minister Smotrich. The demolition near Efrat is part of this broader initiative.

Sources close to Minister Smotrich conveyed to Arutz Sheva that the demolition is intended to send a strong message regarding illegal Arab construction in the West Bank.

"The message to illegal Arab construction is very clear - illegal takeover of land will be destroyed even if it's a giant building," the sources stated.

They emphasized that the demolition signifies that even large structures and those that have stood for years are not exempt from being dismantled.

