Israel Police confirms stabbing attack at Jerusalem checkpoint, 2 wounded

Initial reports came Wednesday morning from emergency response services of a stabbing attack near Jerusalem, at a checkpoint near the entrance to the city.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the initial reports, saying the terrorist was neutralized. The army later updated one of its female fighters was wounded in the attack.

The Israel Police later confirmed the incident, adding that two people were wounded and the terrorist was shot by the security forces. The statement concluded that a large force of law enforcement personnel were activated to the area.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics described the two wounded as a 20-year-old female and a 25-year-old male, in light-to-moderate conditions. They were transferred to the Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals for further medical treatment.

"We quickly arrived at the scene and saw a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman fully conscious with stab wounds to their limbs and upper body. We gave them quick treatment in the field and urgently evacuated them to the hospital in a mild to moderate condition," MDA paramedics said in a statement.

According to videos posted on social media from the scene of the attack, it appeared the terrorist arrived on an electric bicycle.

The terrorist was reportedly a 15-year-old Muhammed Abu Hamed, a resident of the nearby village Al-Khadr. Israel Police confirmed in a statement the attack was carried out by a 15-year-old.