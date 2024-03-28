Three people were wounded in a shooting at a school bus and two vehicles Thursday morning on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley, adjacent to the town of Al-Auja. According to Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services, one man was in moderate-to-serious condition.

The road to Al-Auja was closed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who arrived at the scene as a manhunt is underway for at least one terrorist.

"The MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and referred the three injured to the Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus: a 30-year-old man in moderate to serious condition with gunshot wounds to his limbs, a 21-year-old man in mild condition with a gunshot wound to his limbs and a 13-year-old boy in mild condition with glass shrapnel wounds in his body," read the MDA statement.

