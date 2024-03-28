3 wounded in shooting at school bus, vehicles in West Bank
Manhunt underway following a terrorist attack occurred on Route 90 adjacent to the town of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley
Three people were wounded in a shooting at a school bus and two vehicles Thursday morning on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley, adjacent to the town of Al-Auja. According to Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services, one man was in moderate-to-serious condition.
The road to Al-Auja was closed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who arrived at the scene as a manhunt is underway for at least one terrorist.
"The MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and referred the three injured to the Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus: a 30-year-old man in moderate to serious condition with gunshot wounds to his limbs, a 21-year-old man in mild condition with a gunshot wound to his limbs and a 13-year-old boy in mild condition with glass shrapnel wounds in his body," read the MDA statement.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773236023855591489
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Improvement in victim's condition
Hadassah Medical Center updates that the approximately 30-year-old wounded man's condition is considered moderate and he is fully conscious
Bus drivers' union demands increased security presence
The bus drivers' union issued a statement immediately after the attack calling for increased security. Their statement read:
"This is not the first time that buses and bus drivers have been attacked by gunfire. Buses are a symbol of the government and because of this, they are repeatedly attacked. There is ongoing terrorism against drivers and passengers. The time has come to improve bus security immediately so that every bus will have a security guard on it, as there was in the past. The blood of the drivers and passengers must not be wasted."