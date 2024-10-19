Iran FM meets with Hamas delegation headed by Muhammad Darwish

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday met with a Hamas delegation in İstanbul, followed by a meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

The Hamas delegation was headed by Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the Head of Hamas Shura Council and included members of the jihadist group's politburo. A well-placed source told i24NEWS Darwish was the strongest man in Hamas following the assassination of the group's leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.