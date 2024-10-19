Iran FM meets with Hamas delegation headed by Muhammad Darwish
Muhammad Darwish is understood to be the strongest man standing in Hamas in the aftermath of the elimination of Yahya Sinwar
Ariel OseranMiddle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel
1 min read
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday met with a Hamas delegation in İstanbul, followed by a meeting with his Turkish counterpart.
The Hamas delegation was headed by Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the Head of Hamas Shura Council and included members of the jihadist group's politburo. A well-placed source told i24NEWS Darwish was the strongest man in Hamas following the assassination of the group's leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.
