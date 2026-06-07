Israel closes Gaza crossings, halts humanitarian aid following Iranian missile attack

Following the missile attack launched by Iran against Israel overnight between Sunday and Monday, Israeli authorities announced a series of security measures, including the immediate closure of border crossings into the Gaza Strip.

The Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings have been shut until further notice, halting the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza with immediate effect.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said the decision is not expected to negatively impact the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

According to COGAT, United Nations data indicates that the volume of food that has entered Gaza since the beginning of the ceasefire exceeds the population's actual nutritional needs.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2063728643839283640 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

COGAT added that it will maintain ongoing coordination with international organizations and representatives of the international community, while continuing to assess the situation in consultation with Israeli security agencies. Authorities said updates regarding the status of the crossings will be provided in accordance with evolving security assessments.