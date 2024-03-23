Israel declares 1,976 acres of West Bank as state land

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Friday declared 1,976 acres of land in the Jordan Valley on the territory of the West Bank as state land.

"While there are those in Israel and in the world who seek to undermine our right to Judea and Samaria [Biblical names for the area of the West Bank] and the country in general, we promote settlement through hard work and in a strategic manner all over the country," said Smotrichl.

Palestinian Authorities (PA) condemned the decision. Its Foreign Ministry said it was "a continuation of the extermination and displacement of our people from their homeland."

"The international failure to protect our people is complicity and cover for Israel's ongoing evasion of punishment," added the Ministry.

The move comes amid increased international opposition against Israeli settlements. In February, the United States said Israel's expansion of settlements in the West Bank was inconsistent with international law.

Later in March, Axios reported that Washington is expected to announce sanctions against two Israeli outposts in the West Bank as well as three extremist settlers.

The pressure is intensified by the international reaction to Israeli settlers' violence in the area. In the recent months, the Unites States, United Kingdom and France have imposed sanctions against "violent Israeli settlers."

