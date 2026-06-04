Israeli air strike eliminates top Hamas security officials in northern Gaza

A joint operation by the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet internal security agency carried out a targeted overnight airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating multiple senior officials from Hamas’s General Security apparatus.

According to Israeli military authorities, the clandestine network serves a vital strategic role by securing top Hamas leadership, managing their communications, and producing the intelligence assessments used to direct attacks against Israel.

Among those killed in the strike was Hassan Rabah Hassan Labad, identified as the deputy head of the General Security apparatus and a central figure in orchestrating the group's operational directives.

Three other high-ranking officials, Asim Amin Shalash Shubair, Abdullah Ata Younes Abu Kaloub, and Muhammad Naaman Zaki Abu Mark, were also killed. The military described all four men as key decision-makers within the security service's command structure.

The IDF and Shin Bet stated that the targeted officials had recently been spearheading efforts to reconstitute Hamas’s diminished capabilities and were actively assisting leadership in plotting new operations against Israeli territory and forces. Intelligence officials characterized the strike as a necessary measure to neutralize an immediate and active threat.

Prior to launching the operation, the IDF stated that it utilized aerial surveillance and high-precision munitions to mitigate risks to nearby civilians.

Israeli forces under the Southern Command remain deployed across the area in accordance with the terms of the active ceasefire agreement.

Military officials emphasized that troops will maintain their positions and continue to intervene against any immediate security threats that jeopardize the truce.