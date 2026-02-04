Israeli civilians and soldiers charged in massive Gaza smuggling ring

Israeli prosecutors have charged 12 individuals, including civilians and IDF reservists, in what authorities say was an extensive smuggling operation that moved prohibited goods into the Gaza Strip during the war, helping sustain Hamas financially and operationally.

The indictments, filed Tuesday in the Be’er Sheva District Court, allege the suspects ran a coordinated network that exploited security access and military credentials to transfer goods worth millions of shekels into Gaza in exchange for payment.

Prosecutors say the defendants were aware the smuggled items were likely to reach Hamas and contribute directly to the group’s ability to continue fighting Israel.

Among the goods trafficked were large quantities of cigarettes and tobacco, smartphones, batteries, communications equipment, vehicle parts, and other materials — some classified as dual-use items with potential military applications.

Investigators allege that several of the suspects served as active reservists and used their authority to bypass inspections at crossings, disguise shipments as legitimate military or humanitarian activity, and coordinate deliveries with contacts inside the Strip. In certain cases, reservists allegedly received payments for allowing convoys to pass, prompting bribery charges in addition to terror-related offenses.

All defendants face charges including aiding the enemy during wartime, financing terror activity, fraud, tax offenses, and violations of Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Law.

Some are additionally accused of accepting bribes. Prosecutors are seeking the seizure of assets, including property, vehicles, and funds held in bank accounts.

Security officials say cigarette smuggling played a central role in the scheme, noting that tobacco products are banned from entering Gaza due to their high black-market value. According to prosecutors, Hamas has earned hundreds of millions of shekels from taxing illegal cigarette sales since the start of the war, revenue that helped maintain its control of the enclave.

The Shin Bet warned that smuggling networks not only strengthen Hamas’s governance and finances but also pose a broader security risk by creating routes that could be used for future attacks against Israel and its forces.