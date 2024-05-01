Israeli forces dismantle illegal West Bank outpost, arrest settler activists

In an operation on Wednesday, Israeli Border Police and Civil Administration forces carried out the evacuation of the illegal West Bank outpost of Or Meir.

The outpost, constructed on private Palestinian land, was subject to demolition, with several structures razed to the ground.

According to reports from settler activists, the operation targeted a residential building and a goat pen, both of which were demolished during the eviction process. Additionally, bulldozers were deployed to dismantle an illegally constructed access road leading to the outpost.

The evacuation was met with resistance from a small group of activists, who attempted to impede the operation by blocking bulldozers and even climbing atop them in protest. Despite their efforts, security forces proceeded with the demolition.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

During the operation, six activists were arrested for resisting the evacuation and, in some cases, assaulting Border Police officers. This marks the latest development in ongoing tensions surrounding the Or Meir outpost, situated near the Ofra settlement north of Jerusalem.

Or Meir has been the subject of repeated demolition and reconstruction efforts in recent months. Previous evacuations occurred on February 29, 2024, and December 25, 2023.