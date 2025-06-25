Israeli settlers clash with Palestinians in West Bank; 3 reportedly killed

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that dozens of Israeli settlers set fire to property in the village of Malik in the West Bank, leading to clashes with Palestinians.

As troops and police worked to disperse the crowds and separate the sides, both of which hurled stones, the IDF came under fire.

Palestinian reports said that three Palestinians were killed in the gunfight, with the IDF saying that some were also wounded.

Five Israeli suspects were arrested.

Another incident was reported in the nearby town of Tayibe.