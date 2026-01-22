Israeli tik-toker storms West Bank home, pepper-sprays activists

Israeli social media personality Roi Star, known for his far-right activism, was filmed on Tuesday forcibly entering a private home in Ras al-Auja in the West Bank, harassing left-wing activists and using pepper spray against those who tried to stop him.

Video footage shows Star ignoring repeated warnings that he was trespassing.

While holding a can of pepper spray, he confronted the activists, asking, “Are you here for peace? Or are you here for war?” before spraying several individuals. Two of those affected reportedly required medical attention.

During the incident, Star threatened the activists and their families, claiming he knew their personal details. “I know your number. I know your family. I know where your cousin, your grandma, your father, your uncle, I know where everyone lives,” he said.

“This is Judea, not f***ing Palestine,” Star added, before leaving the property while insisting he was “into peace” and offering to talk instead of resorting to violence.

The 45-year-old from Ramat Gan is a controversial figure in Israeli social media circles, regularly attending protests and confrontations with left-wing activists. He was recently arrested along with a 75-year-old man during a protest at Habima Square after reportedly pepper-spraying other protesters.

The incident comes amid a recent wave of violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Last week, multiple tents and vehicles were set on fire outside Mukhmas in east Jerusalem, and earlier this month, three suspects were detained for allegedly setting fire to four Palestinian vehicles in Samaria using Molotov cocktails.

The episode in Ras al-Auja has drawn renewed attention to tensions between far-right Israeli activists and Palestinian and left-wing groups in the occupied territories.

