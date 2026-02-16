June mission to Gaza: Indonesia confirms humanitarian-only deployment

Indonesia has confirmed that the forces it plans to deploy in the Gaza Strip will not engage in combat, emphasizing that their role will be strictly humanitarian. In a statement on Sunday, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the troops will focus on training the Palestinian police and providing support to local authorities, without participating in operations against armed groups.

The clarification follows earlier announcements about Jakarta’s intention to join the “Peace Council,” a U.S.-backed initiative promoted by the administration of former President Donald Trump. The initial news sparked domestic debate, with critics expressing concern that Indonesian forces might be drawn into confrontations with Hamas.

Indonesian officials said that while the deployed troops could later assist in maintaining order, they will not be involved in combat or activities likely to provoke direct clashes with armed factions.

Preliminary documents from the Peace Council, revealed after a meeting on the sidelines of the Davos Forum, outline plans for a provisional authority to administer Gaza. These plans include deploying an international force to patrol humanitarian zones and civilian corridors, which would be demilitarized and free from military activity. However, the documents do not specify who would handle the dismantling of Hamas’s arsenal, a central question that remains unresolved.

Last week, the Indonesian army chief suggested the possibility of sending a brigade of 5,000 to 8,000 soldiers. Even so, public debate in Indonesia highlights concerns over the political implications of such a mission. Local commentators have warned that President Prabowo Subianto could be perceived as serving Israeli interests, especially if the deployment is interpreted as a confrontation with Hamas while Israeli operations continue in the Palestinian territories.